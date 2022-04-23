Bournemouth vs Fulham Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Bournemouth will be looking to consolidate their place in the top two with a win over Fulham when the two sides meet in the Championship this Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Bournemouth 5/4 Fulham 15/8 Draw 5/2

Bournemouth vs Fulham Predictions

Fulham have already secured their place in the Premier League next season and the visitors will be looking to finish the season strongly as possible.

They are coming into this game on the back of three wins and three defeats from their last six league outings.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are undefeated in five of their last six league matches and they are second in the league table. The cherries will feel that Fulham have very little to play for having secured promotion already and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result here.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham @ 15/2 with Bet Storm

Bournemouth vs Fulham Betting Tips

Fulham have been excellent all season and they will be looking to grind out an impressive away win here.

However, they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and they will have to improve in order to beat Bournemouth this weekend.

Meanwhile, the home side are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Fulham and they have been difficult to beat in recent weeks.

Bournemouth vs Fulham betting tip: Bournemouth win @ 5/4 with Bet Storm

When is Bournemouth vs Fulham?

The Championship clash between Bournemouth vs Fulham will be played on the 23rd of April at the Vitality Stadium.

What time does Bournemouth vs Fulham Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Bournemouth vs Fulham kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Bournemouth Team News

Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Leif Davis, Jordan Zemura, Morgan Rogers are all injured for the home side.

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-Up

Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Ethan Laird; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Fulham Team News

Terence Kongolo is ruled out for the visitors with an injury.

Fulham Predicted Starting Line-Up

Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

