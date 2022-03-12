Bournemouth vs Derby County live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The EFL Championship kicks off with a new set of fixtures on Saturday, with Bournemouth hosting Derby County at the Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth vs Derby County preview
Bournemouth is coming off a 1-1 draw against Peterborough United in the Championship.
Bournemouth had 66% possession and 22 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. For Bournemouth, Ryan Christie (52′) was the only player to score. Peterborough United, on the other hand, had six shots on goal, two of which were successful. The goal came from Peterborough United’s Jack Marriott (30′).
Bournemouth hasn’t conceded in a game in a long time. Bournemouth has been scored against in six of their previous six games, allowing seven goals.
On the other hand, Derby County will enter the encounter on the back of a 2-0 Championship victory over Barnsley.
Derby County had 52% possession and had 9 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Ravel Morrison (22′, 47′) was the only player for Derby County to score. Barnsley had nine shots on goal, three of which were successful.
Wayne Rooney’s Derby County has scored five goals in their last six games, giving them an average of 0.83 goals per game.
Bournemouth vs Derby County team news
Bournemouth team news
Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, and Junior Stanislas will not play because they are all recovering from injuries. After being diagnosed with cancer, David Brooks has been ruled out.
Bournemouth predicted line-up
Travers; Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Cantwell, Cook, Lerma; Christie, Solanke, Lowe
Derby County team news
The Rams’ only injury issue remains Kamil Jozwiak, who is still out with an ankle ailment.
Derby County predicted lineup
Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Ebosele; Bielik, Bird; Ebiowei, Morrison, Lawrence; Plange
