Bournemouth vs Derby County live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The EFL Championship kicks off with a new set of fixtures on Saturday, with Bournemouth hosting Derby County at the Vitality Stadium.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Derby County live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Bournemouth vs Derby County live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Bournemouth vs Derby County live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Bournemouth vs Derby County preview

Bournemouth is coming off a 1-1 draw against Peterborough United in the Championship.

Bournemouth had 66% possession and 22 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. For Bournemouth, Ryan Christie (52′) was the only player to score. Peterborough United, on the other hand, had six shots on goal, two of which were successful. The goal came from Peterborough United’s Jack Marriott (30′).

Bournemouth hasn’t conceded in a game in a long time. Bournemouth has been scored against in six of their previous six games, allowing seven goals.

On the other hand, Derby County will enter the encounter on the back of a 2-0 Championship victory over Barnsley.

Derby County had 52% possession and had 9 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Ravel Morrison (22′, 47′) was the only player for Derby County to score. Barnsley had nine shots on goal, three of which were successful.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County has scored five goals in their last six games, giving them an average of 0.83 goals per game.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bournemouth vs Derby County team news

Bournemouth team news

Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, and Junior Stanislas will not play because they are all recovering from injuries. After being diagnosed with cancer, David Brooks has been ruled out.

Bournemouth predicted line-up

Travers; Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Cantwell, Cook, Lerma; Christie, Solanke, Lowe

Derby County team news

The Rams’ only injury issue remains Kamil Jozwiak, who is still out with an ankle ailment.

Derby County predicted lineup

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Ebosele; Bielik, Bird; Ebiowei, Morrison, Lawrence; Plange

Bournemouth vs Derby County free bets