bournemouth vs bristol city odds prediction betting tips and live stream 2nd april 2022

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

25 mins ago

on

bristol city

On Saturday afternoon, Bournemouth will welcome Bristol City to the Vitality Stadium with the hope of bolstering their position in the Championship’s automatic qualifying spots. The Cherries are six points ahead of Bristol City in second place with games in hand, while the  Robins are in 18th place after a poor season.

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Bournemouth 4/9 BetUK logo
Bristol City 13/2 BetUK logo
Draw 7/2 BetUK logo

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Predictions

Bournemouth is now in second place in the Premier League, eight points behind Fulham at the top of the table, with one game remaining. Scott Parker’s team has had a shaky run of late, winning only two of their last five games. With a win over Bristol on Saturday, they will try to narrow the gap at the top of the league.

Bristol City, on the other side, has struggled recently, winning only one of their last five games. Nigel Pearson’s team is now 18th in the league, 16 points clear of the drop zone. With a win over Bournemouth on Saturday, they can move up the standings.

Given the disparity in form and talent between the two teams, it’s difficult to see Bournemouth losing this game. Last but not the least, we believe Bournemouth will easily win this match.

Bournemouth vs Bristol City prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Bristol City @ 4/9 with Bet UK

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Following a 0-3 Championship victory against Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Bournemouth had 62 percent possession and 14 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the match. Jaidon Anthony (19′), Jefferson Lerma (31′), and Dominic Solanke (46′) scored for Bournemouth. Huddersfield Town had seven shots on goal, four of which were on target.

On the other hand, Bristol City had previously drawn 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion in a Championship match.

Bristol City had 37% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Nahki Wells (29′) and Andreas Weimann (85′) scored goals for Bristol City. West Bromwich Albion had seven attempts at goal, two of which were on target. West Bromwich Albion scored through Karlan Grant (68′) and Adam Reach (93′).

The numbers speak for themselves: Bristol City has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with their opponents scoring a total of ten goals. Bristol City’s defense hasn’t been very strong.

Bournemouth vs Bristol City betting tip: Bournemouth to win @ 4/9 with Bet UK

How to Watch Bournemouth vs Bristol City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Bournemouth vs Bristol City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Bournemouth vs Bristol City with Bet UK

When is Bournemouth vs Bristol City?

Bournemouth vs Bristol City will play on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Bournemouth vs Bristol City Kick Off?

Bournemouth vs Bristol City will kick-off at 19:00.

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth will be without a number of players for this match. Kieffer Moore, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady, and Leif Davis are all injured and will miss the rest of the season.

Bournemouth Predicted Line Up:  Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Adam Smith; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke

Bristol City Team News

Following their 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion last time out, Bristol City had no new injury concerns. Due to injuries, Andy King, Tomas Kalas, and George Tanner are all still out.

Bristol City Predicted Line Up: Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Robbie Cundy; Cameron Pring, Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

