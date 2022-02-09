Bournemouth vs Birmingham City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

The EFL Championship kicks off with a new set of matches on Wednesday, with Bournemouth hosting Birmingham City at the Vitality Stadium.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:45
Date: 10th February 2022, Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Prediction
Bournemouth will be looking to reclaim some honour following their FA Cup exit last season. The Cherries have won each of their last eight games against Birmingham City, and we expect them to continue their winning streak on Wednesday.
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Birmingham City @ 1/2 with Bet365.
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Betting Tips
Bournemouth will be hoping to get back on track after losing 0-1 to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup last time out.
Bournemouth had 82 percent possession and 18 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Boreham Wood, on the other hand, had three shots on goal, one of which was on target. Boreham Wood scored through Mark Ricketts.
Birmingham City and their travelling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous game in Championship action to Sheffield United.
Birmingham City had 48 percent possession and seven shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Birmingham City’s only goal came from Lyle Taylor in the 61st minute. Sheffield United, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, five of which were on target. Sheffield United’s goals came from Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle.
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 8/9.
Match Winner
Bournemouth @ 1/2 with bet365
Draw @ 3/1 with bet365
Birmingham City @ 6/1 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 8/9
Under 2.5 @ 24/23
