Bournemouth vs Birmingham City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

The EFL Championship kicks off with a new set of matches on Wednesday, with Bournemouth hosting Birmingham City at the Vitality Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 10th February 2022, Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bournemouth will be looking to reclaim some honour following their FA Cup exit last season. The Cherries have won each of their last eight games against Birmingham City, and we expect them to continue their winning streak on Wednesday.

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Birmingham City @ 1/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Bournemouth will be hoping to get back on track after losing 0-1 to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup last time out.

Bournemouth had 82 percent possession and 18 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Boreham Wood, on the other hand, had three shots on goal, one of which was on target. Boreham Wood scored through Mark Ricketts.

Birmingham City and their travelling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous game in Championship action to Sheffield United.

Birmingham City had 48 percent possession and seven shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Birmingham City’s only goal came from Lyle Taylor in the 61st minute. Sheffield United, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, five of which were on target. Sheffield United’s goals came from Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle.

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 8/9.

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Bournemouth @ 1/2 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Birmingham City @ 6/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 8/9

Under 2.5 @ 24/23

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

