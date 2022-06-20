Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Monday 20th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We're taking a look ahead to Monday's fixtures across South America. There are three 'both teams to score' selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Monday

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras – BTTS – YES @ 17/20 with 888sport

League leaders Palmeiras will travel to Sao Paulo to face Rogerio Ceni’s side on Monday, looking to extend their lead at the top of the Brasileiro Serie A ahead of close rivals Corinthians.

Palmeiras are undefeated across all competitions since early April, and have cruised to seven wins in their first 12 league games since the beginning of the domestic campaign.

The visitors are favourites to take home the three points, but we think the backing of Sao Paulo’s deafening home crowd will be enough to at least snatch one goal from Abel Ferreira’s men.

Godoy Cruz vs Defensa y Justicia – BTTS – YES @ 8/11 with 888sport

Godoy Cruz and their opponents Defensa y Justicia are neck-and-neck in the Liga Profesional table so far with three points each through their first trio of matches.

The visitors have recorded three straight draws, whilst Godoy Cruz have tallied one win and two losses which leaves the pair 23rd and 24th place respectively.

This is an extremely even matchup, and one where the result could go either way but we think there’s at least one goal from each side in Mendoza on Monday.

Gimnasia La Plata vs Racing Club – BTTS – YES @ 5/6 with 888sport

Another evenly matched affair will take place in La Plata, Argentina, as Gimnasia take on Racing Club at the Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo on Monday night.

The pair’s last two meetings have both been 0-0 stalemates, so we’re hoping for a change of heart this time around. Just one point separates the opponents heading into the fixture, but both have the same goal difference of +2.

We’re tipping both teams to find the back of the net to finish off our 5/1 both teams to score accumulator for Monday’s fixtures across South America.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 5/1 with 888sport