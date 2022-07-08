Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Friday 8th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Friday’s fixtures across America. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £140!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Friday

Philadelphia Union vs DC United – BTTS – NO at 19/20

Philadelphia Union are looking to bounce back from a two-game winless run after a loss to the Chicago Fire and stalemate against Columbus Crew when they host DC United at Subaru Park on Friday.

DC United are second bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, just above Chicago Fire on goal difference but bounced back from two straight losses in their last outing in a 5-3 win against Orlando City.

Philadelphia are in second place in the East, just two points off leaders New York Red Bulls but can leapfrog Gerhard Struber’s side with a victory on Friday to go top of the standings.

We’re tipping a clean sheet for the Union in this encounter.

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy – BTTS – YES at 9/20

The LA Derby kicks off on Friday evening at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles as LAFC take on LA Galaxy with the league leaders looking to extend their two point advantage at the top of the Western Conference over Austin FC.

Nine points separate the pair heading into the highly-anticipated occasion, with LAFC on top spot and the Galaxy in fourth with the chance to move into third ahead of Real Salt Lake with a victory.

The last meeting between the two sides came just over a month ago in the US Open Cup, when Javier Hernandez and co. sealed a 3-1 win for the Galaxy to progress to the quarter-final before being knocked out by Sacramento Republic FC.

LAFC are yet to record a domestic victory against their Los Angeles rivals since October 2020, and we’re tipping a closely matched affair with both sides finding the back of the net in the City of Angels.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United – BTTS – YES at 8/13

The Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions, but Friday’s opponents Minnesota United are also fresh off the back of two straight MLS victories heading into the fixture.

Vancouver picked up wins against FC Dallas and LAFC and a draw against New England in their last three MLS games, while Minnesota are coming off consecutive 3-2 victories against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.

The pair are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference standings, both on 24 points after 18 games played with seven wins, three draws, and eight losses each to leave them eighth and ninth respectively.

This is expected to be a tight-knit affair with plenty of opportunity for goals, and we’re tipping both Vancouver and Minnesota to score on Friday night at BC Place.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips – 4/1 on 888Sport