Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 1st June 2022

We’re taking a look ahead to Wednesday’s fixtures, with action happening across the international football stage and Algeria. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 6/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 6/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £200!

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

As our first selection for Tuesday’s both teams to score accumulator, we’ve picked out Scotland vs Ukraine in the World Cup Qualifying Playoff semi-final where the winner will go on to face Wales for a spot in the competition this winter.

This will be the first time since 2007 that Scotland and Ukraine will match up against each other, and the stakes have never been higher ahead of Tuesday’s encounter at Hampden Park.

Scotland have not qualified for the World Cup so far this millennium, and we’re tipping an action-packed affair in Glasgow as these two sides lock horns for a chance to play in Qatar this November.

Our second selection comes from Wroclaw, Poland as Rob Page’s Wales make the trip to the Municipal Stadium in the first Nations League game of the summer so far.

Wales, Poland, Netherlands, and Belgium have all been placed in League A Group A. Poland and Wales have not met in a competitive occasion since the 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign.

This should be a nice warmup for Cymru as they prepare to make their second World Cup appearance in history, following their quarter-final finish in 1958 when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

We’re tipping both teams to score in a lively occasion to start the Nations League campaign.

MC Oran vs JS Saoura – BTTS – NO @ 4/6 with 888Sport

Our final selection for Wednesday’s both teams to score accumulator comes from Algeria as MC Oran host JS Saoura, with Oran looking to continue their eleven-game unbeaten streak.

Saoura sit third in the table and overcame Wednesday’s opponents 2-0 back in December thanks to goals from Aimen Lahmri and Oussama Bellatreche.

Oran are just four points adrift the relegation zone, and desperately need a result at home with just a handful of league games remaining.

We’re tipping at least one side to keep a clean sheet in the fixture, with either of the pair walking away with a beaming smile.

