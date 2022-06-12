Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Sunday 12th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are three 'both teams to score' selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Sunday

Northern Ireland vs Cyprus – BTTS – YES @ 19/20 with 888Sport

Northern Ireland will be desperate for their first victory of the Nations League campaign against Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, in a rematch of last weekend’s 0-0 draw in Larnaca.

Cyprus are the only team not to beat Northern Ireland so far, after the boys in green fell to defeat against Greece and Kosovo in their other encounters.

This is expected to be an even matchup, with the pair sitting on the same points but Northern Ireland are currently sitting above Nikos Kostenoglou’s side on goal difference.

Cyprus are yet to record a goal in League C, Group 2 but we’re tipping both sides to find the back of the net at Windsor Park on Sunday and potentially record their first three points.

Norway and Sweden will meet for the second time in a week on Sunday, following the Norwegian’s 2-1 win over their Scandinavian rivals. Erling Haaland’s double sealed the points for the visitors on the occasion, with Anthony Elanga’s 92nd minute strike merely a consolation.

In each of the pair’s four encounters dating back to June 2017, both sides have scored in all games. Three draws; two 1-1s and a 3-3 followed by Norway’s recent triumph.

At a price of just slightly shorter than evens, we feel this is a likely outcome for the showdown in Oslo which should prove to be a thrilling matchup.

We’re rounding off our both teams to score accumulator in Volos, Greece, with Kosovo making the trip to the Panthessaliko on Sunday.

In the previous encounter this campaign, Greece slightly edged the affair thanks to Anastasios Bakasetas’ first-half strike. Kosovo found themselves shorthanded soon after the break however, with both Fidan Aliti and Arijanet Muric both shown red cards and putting a dent in their hopes of a comeback.

There are 52 places between the pair in the FIFA World Rankings, with Greece sitting in 55th position and Kosovo at 107th. Alain Giresse’s side have impressed throughout the fixtures so far, picking up wins against Cyprus and Northern Ireland.

However, Greece, who are undefeated in their campaign with three straight wins, should prove to be the alpha in this encounter and ease past Kosovo to make it maximum points for former Brighton boss Gus Poyet’s side.

