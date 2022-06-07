Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for Tuesday’s Nations League fixtures, have selected three games for our both teams to score picks, with a combined total odds of roughly 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

After predicting three games correctly in our Monday both teams to score accumulator, we think we may be onto a winning selection once more!

With a combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s free bet offer would yield a returns of around £330!

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Germany vs England: YES @ 8/11 on bet365

Our first selections goes to Germany and England’s clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Both of these sides are in search of their first Nations League win this campaign after the Germans were held by Italy, while England suffered a deflated 1-0 defeat away to Hungary.

The home side have scored in every single one of their 10 games since losing 2-0 to tonight’s opponents in the Euro round of 16, while England have scored in 14 consecutive games since being held to a goalless draw in the group stage.

Bosnia vs Romania: YES @ 11/10 on bet365

The home side were held to a 1-1 draw in their opener with Finland, while Romania suffered a 2-0 defeat to current group leaders Montenegro meaning the pressure is on them to try and go for the win here.

Bosnia have won just three times since the resumption of football in late 2020, while Romania have fared better with three defeats in their last 10 games.

However, both sides will be under pressure to find something extra to keep pace with the early pacesetters – although Bosnia kicked off their campaign in better form than their opponents, we are predicting Romania will do just enough to see out a low scoring draw.

Italy vs Hungary: YES @ 5/6 on bet365

Our final pick goes to Italy and Hungary, where the latter lead their Nations League group after seeing out a memorable win against England.

The Hungarians gave a fantastic account of themselves a year ago during the Euros, drawing against Germany and France and narrowly missing out on escaping the group of death. They have scored in four of their last five games, and will relish the chance to claim another scalp.

A new look Italy squad to the one that clinched the Euros look susceptible to conceding and were fortunate not to suffer an opening day defeat to Germany – we think they will almost certainly concede, but they should have enough quality in attack to cause the away side trouble as well.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.65/1 on bet365