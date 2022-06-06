Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

With international fixtures continuing on Monday, we have selected three games for our both teams to score picks, which combine for a total odds of roughly 5/1.
Both Teams To Score Tips
BTTS Tips for Monday
Croatia vs France: YES @ 8/11 on bet365
Both Croatia and France succumbed to disappointing defeats in their opening Nations League fixtures, and will be eager to get their World Cup preparations back on track.
If recent history is any indication of what to expect between these sides, it is goals. While Croatia have never beaten the French, the last three fixtures have been very competitive with a total of 15 goals and three or more in each.
Austria vs Denmark: YES @ 8/11 on bet365
Our next selections sees the two sides who beat our first selections on match day one as Austria welcome Denmark.
Four of Austria’s previous five fixtures have been both teams get on the scoresheet, while the same feat has occurred in three of Denmark’s previous five.
This should be a competitive contest, and while Denmark are certainly favourites, Austria looked an impressive side under new manager Ralf Rangnick in their opening fixture.
Iceland vs Albania: YES @ 11/10 on bet365
Our final selection goes to Iceland and Albania as the latter will be looking to get their Nations League campaign off to a winning start, while the former could only manage a draw with Israel in their first fixture.
Four of the last five meetings between these two have seen both sides register a goal, while Iceland’s last five fixtures have seen both teams score in all but one.
