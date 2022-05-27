Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are preparing for Friday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 8/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Friday

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: BTTS – YES @ 6/4 with bet365

We kick off our both teams to score selections with a trip to South America.

Boca Juniors will host Deportivo Cali in the Copa Libertadores on Friday in the hope of leapfrogging them to top spot in Group E.

The away side have been impressive so far in the competition, scoring seven goals in five games while losing just once to Brazilian side Corinthians.

Meanwhile, Boca will be hopeful of moving further up the table but they have struggled with any sort of consistency and currently have two wins, one draw and two losses from five so far. Despite this, they remain just a point off their opponents and they will be out for revenge after losing 2-0 in the reverse.

Boca’s home form is better and we expect a tight game with both scoring.

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: BTTS – NO @ 4/11 with bet365

Another Copa Libertadores selection sees River Plate host Alianza Lima on Friday.

The home side are sitting pretty at the top of Group F and remain unbeaten so far, scoring 10 goals in five while conceding just twice along the way.

The play host two bottom of the group Alianza, who are yet to register a win and have four losses in five games scoring just three time along the way.

We are predicting a straight forward win for River Plate and a clean sheet in the process.

Shamrock Rovers vs Shelbourne: BTTS – YES @ 6/4 with bet365

Our final selection sees us take a visit to the Irish Premier Division, where Shelbourne face a tricky away fixture to top of the league Shamrock.

The hosts are seven points clear at the top, and despite their four game winning run coming to an end last time out, they look to be on their way to a third successive title.

However, Shelbourne have changed their fortunes around as of late, winning their last four and scoring at least twice in three of those after a poor start to the season.

We think this could be an entertaining game between two in-form teams – the reverse of this fixture saw both get on the scoresheet back in April.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – @ 8/1 on bet365