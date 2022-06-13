Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Nations League fixtures continuing on Monday evening, we have picked out three matches for our both teams to score selections, which combine for a total odds of roughly 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Monday

France vs Croatia: YES @ 10/11 on bet365

Kicking off our both teams to score picks, we have a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final as France welcome Croatia to the Stade de France.

Few international fixtures have produced more entertaining meetings than these two over the past few years, and the last four fixtures have yielded 17 goals in total with both scoring in each.

France will be desperate to put on a show having failed to win thus far in the Nations League, while Croatia will fancy their chances at defeating a deflated Les Bleus for the first time ever on the 10th time of asking.

Denmark vs Austria: YES @ 5/6 on bet365

Next on our bet slip we have what we expect to be another exciting fixture.

Denmark currently lead Group 1 on League A having won the first two of their Nations League fixtures before slipping up against Croatia last time out in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, Austria have given a good account of themselves so far, clinching a huge 3-0 victory in the opening fixture with Croatia while also holding France to a 1-1 draw. Their only defeat came against Monday’s opponents Denmark which finished 2-1 last week.

Austria have scored in eight of their last nine fixtures, while prior to their defeat to Croatia, Denmark had scored in 15 of their last 16 games.

Iceland vs Israel: YES @ 8/11 on bet365

Rounding off our both teams to score picks, we have a meeting from League B as Iceland and Israel battle it out for top spot.

Five of Israel’s last six games have seen both teams score, with at least three goals in each, while Iceland have scored in seven of their previous eight.

The last time these sides met last week we saw four goals, with two from each in a thrilling 2-2 draw, and we’re expecting a similar result here.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5/1 on bet365