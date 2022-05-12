Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

For our both teams to score selections for Thursday, we have picked out three games from England and Spain which combine for a total odds of roughly 4/1 on bet365. Customers new to their platform can also redeem a £50 free bet upon registering ready for Thursday’s action.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Thursday

Certainly one of the most hotly anticipated north London derbies in recent memory, the stakes for Thursday’s clash couldn’t be higher.

Arsenal can seal Champions League qualification for the first time since 2016 with a win over Tottenham, while Antonio Conte’s side will be intent on preventing the Gunners from securing European football at the expense of themselves.

Spurs sit just four points off Arsenal, and a win for them would force the top four race to go right to the wire on the final day.

While it is hard to predict which way this one might go, we are predicting both sides to get on the scoresheet – this has been the case in five of the last six meeting between these two.

Villarreal vs Rayo Vellecano: BTTS – YES at 10/11

We are off to Spain for our next selection, with Villarreal welcoming Rayo Vellecano on Thursday evening.

In the previous six meetings between these two, there have been 18 goals in total with an average of three per game.

The Yellow Submarine prevailed 2-0 victors earlier in the season and will be expected to win this one, but their stuttering form in the last two games has seen them drop further out of contention for European football.

Vellecano are a notoriously hard side to beat, and they are unbeaten in their previous four games including a famous win at the Nou Camp.

Real Madrid vs Levante: BTTS – YES at 1/2

We round off our selections with another La Liga fixture, as champions Real Madrid welcome relegation-threatened Levante.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men could inflict real damage to Levante’s survival hopes with a win and would all but seal their fate in the Segunda Division next season.

The away side have battled hard to try and launch a late bid to stay in the top flight, and have claimed important wins over Granada and Real Sociedad in recent weeks.

Both teams have scored in Levante’s last five fixtures, while the six out of the last eight fixtures between these two have ended with both teams on the scoresheet. Madrid will likely be resting key players given they have secured the league, while the Champions League final is also on the horizon.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 4/1 with bet365