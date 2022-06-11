Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In preparation for Saturday’s Nations League fixtures, have selected three matches for our both teams to score picks, which combine for a total odds of roughly 6/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Saturday

England vs Italy: YES @ 1/1 on bet365

England have looked a fatigued side in their opening two Nations League games, but they remain unbeaten in their past five matches on home soil.

England have also drawn three times since September, while Italy have shared the spoils on five occasions since being crowned European champions.

This indicates both sides have both a knack for scoring as well as conceding as of late – England have scored in 15 of their last 16 games in all comps, while Italy have conceded in six of their last seven.

Wales vs Belgium: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Wales will have to push for the win having lost their first two opening games of this Nations League campaign.

We are certainly expecting there to be goals – seven of Wales’ last nine fixtures have seen both teams find the net, while both teams have scored in seven of Belgium’s last eight games.

Hungary vs Germany: YES @ 1/1 on bet365

Hungary have proven they are not to be taken lightly – they were an incredibly tough nut to crack back in the Euros last summer, and narrowly missed out on escaping the group of death having held France and Saturday’s opponents Germany to impressive draws.

They most recently claimed a huge scalp in England on the first game of the campaign, before agonisingly losing to Italy last time out despite having the lion’s share of clear cut chances.

While we expect a well-drilled, in-form Germany side to walk away with the three points here, we think Hungary will manage to get on the scoresheet against what has looked a somewhat disjointed Germany defence at times.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 6.2/1 on bet365