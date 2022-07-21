Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Thursday 21st July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It is almost Friday and what better way to usher in the end of the week by banking some cash ready for the weekend – read on to find some ‘both teams to score’ selections for Thursday.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Thursday

Germany Women vs Austria Women: NO @ 8/13 on bet365

Getting things underway we have Germany and Austria’s quarter-final clash in the Women’s Euro this evening.

The Germans are hotly favoured alongside England to go all the way this summer, which would be their ninth Euro triumph. They have so far won all three of the fixtures, scoring nine and conceding none.

Their opponents Austria have given a superb account of themselves thus far, only losing out to England on match day one in a narrow 1-0 defeat. They have gone on to win their subsequent fixtures 2-0 and 1-0, but Germany should have too much quality which is why we are tipping a clean sheet for Die Mannschaft.

Liverpool vs Leipzig: YES @ 8/15 on bet365

Next we have selected Liverpool’s third game of their pre-season tour, where they make the trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

The Germans got the better of Southampton 3-1 last time out, while the Reds picked up their first win of pre-season against Crystal Palace, bouncing back from a crushing 4-0 opener against Manchester United.

It is always an impossible task predicting what might happen in a pre-season friendly, but it usually involves an abundance of goals. Both of these sides are potent in attack and we can see this being an entertaining fixture.

Rosario Central vs Newell’s Old Boys: NO @ 3/4 on bet365

We round off our Thursday selections with a trip to Argentina as strugglers Rosario welcome Newell’s in the fierce Rosario derby.

It is widely regarded as the most important Argentine derby outside of Buenos Aires, and fireworks are to be expected.

We are however tipping Newell’s to clinch victory here – while neither team scored in their previous fixtures in respective goalless draws, the away side can move up to second with a win here while a loss for Central would leave them in 22nd place.