Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Thursday 16th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for Thursday’s action, we have gone in search of three matches perfect for a both teams to score accumulator, which combine for a total odds of roughly 4/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

The selections combine for a total of 4/1 and placing the entirety of bet365’s welcome bonus would see a returns of around £280!

BTTS Tips for Thursday

Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense: NO @ 3/4 on bet365

Getting things started in Brazil, as league leaders Palmeiras welcome Goianiense to Sao Paulo.

The home side have been in breathtaking form as of late, keeping a clean sheet in six consecutive games while winning five of those along the way.

They face a Goianiense side struggling near the foot of the table just a point above the relegation zone, and we are predicting a straightforward win for Palmeiras given their recent record.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: NO @ 8/13 on bet365

Moving over to Argentina now as Boca Juniors welcome Tigre to La Bombanera.

The country’s most iconic club will be eager to get their season back on track after losing the second game, but we are expecting them to do just that.

The last time these two sides met was just under a month ago, where Boca ran out eventual 3-0 victors in a comfortable win – they have since kept two clean sheets in four games and we are expecting them to claim another here.

Botafogo vs Sao Paulo: NO @ 10/11 on bet365

We round off our both to score selections with another Brazilian fixture.

Relegation threaten Botafogo welcome Sao Paulo to Rio, and face a tall order trying in trying to get their season back on the straight and narrow.

Sao Paulo will be chasing the two front runners Corinthians and Palmeiras and a win here could move them within just a couple of points.

The home side have scored just once in their last four games, losing all four, while Sao Paulo kept a clean sheet last time out and we are expecting them to do the same here.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4.39/1 on bet365