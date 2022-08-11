Countries
Home News both teams to score tips for accumulators best btts tips thursday 11th august

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Thursday 11th August

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Both

With fixtures happening across Europe this evening, we’ve been busy researching tonight’s fixtures in order to compile a both teams to score accumulator.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With odds amounting to 5.87/1, using bet365’s £50 welcome offer would see a returns of around £340!

How to Claim the bet365 Free Bet?

Ahead of tonight’s selections, prospective customers who are new to bet365 can take advantage of an incredible £50 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to bet365.
  2. Place a £10 bet or greater at odds of 1/5 or more.
  3. You’ll receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a bet365 customer? Click here for our list of the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Thursday

West Brom vs Sheffield United: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Sheffield United travel to West Brom for our first selections in an all-Championship affair in round one of the Carabao Cup.

While we don’t expect this to be a free-scoring affair, we are predicting a narrow match in which both sides should find the net.

Out of the four competitive matches these two have played so far this season, only once have either of them failed to score.

While West Brom enter as slight favourites, the Blades enjoyed a much better campaign last season and present a tough task for Steve Bruce.

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos: YES @ 10/11 on bet365

Next we take a trip to Slovakia as Slovan Bratislava attempt to claim a famous win over Greek champions Olympiakos in Europa League qualifying.

They were minutes away from taking a precious 1-0 lead back home after controlling much of the game in one of the more toxic atmospheres in Europe, until a late Youssef El-Arabi equaliser stopped them in their tracks.

We are expecting both to score here however – Olympiakos have scored in six of their last seven, while Bratislava have found the net in eight consecutive matches.

Partizan Belgrade vs AEK Lanarca: YES @ 1/1 on bet365

Lastly, we have another fixture from the Europa League as Serbian runners-up Partizan host Cypriot runners-up Lanarca.

The first leg was a hugely entertaining tie, and despite Belgrade being hotly favoured, it was tonight’s visitors who walked away with a 2-1 win. While the Serbian’s home support is among the most formidable in world football, we are tipping Lanarca to find the net given their record of late.

They have scored in 15 consecutive games in all competitions, while Belgrade have scored 11 in their last six.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.87/1 on bet365

