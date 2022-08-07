Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Sunday 7th August

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a fascinating round of fixtures so far, we have put together an all-Premier League both teams to score accumulator for Sunday.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Sunday

Leicester vs Brentford: YES @ 4/6 on bet365

First up for Sunday we have an intriguing fixture between Leicester and Brentford on match day one.

These two have had hugely contrasting summers, with Brentford adding five players to their roster while Leicester remain the only side in Europe’s top five leagues not to make a signing.

This could be a worrying sign for the Foxes with continuous rumblings of important outgoings, particularly after a frustrating eighth-placed finish.

The last three meetings between these two have seen both sides get on the scoresheet, and we expect a similar result here.

Manchester United vs Brighton: YES @ 19/20 on bet365

Our next pick goes to Manchester United’s opener against Brighton, and we are expecting a entertaining clash.

While both of last season’s fixtures saw a clean sheet each, neither team will be wanting to get off on the wrong foot and this should translate into a tight affair.

United won 2-0 in this exact fixture last season, before the Seagulls inflicted an embarrassing 4-0 defeat in the reverse, highlighting just how tough this one is to call.

Despite this, neither team are shy in front of goal and we are predicting both to find the net.

West Ham vs Manchester City: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Lastly, we are seemingly going against the grain and predicting both sides to score between West Ham and Manchester City.

Recent history would suggest this is likely outcome however, with four of the last five meetings seeing the net ripple at both ends. This includes the high-octane 2-2 draw from last season, where Jarrod Bowen’s brace helped the Hammers claim an impressive point.