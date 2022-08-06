Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Saturday 6th August

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Crystal Palace and Arsenal kicked things off for the new season last night, we have picked out two fixtures from the Premier League opening weekend as well as one from match day one in Germany.

Both Teams To Score Tips

Clocking in at 3.78/1, using all of bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £250!

How to Claim the bet365 Free Bet?

Prospective customers yet to register with bet356 would be foolish not to make use of their £50 welcome bonus – see below for details.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a £10 bet or greater at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a bet365 user? Click here for our list of the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Saturday

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: YES @ 19/20 on bet365

For the first time since 1998, then sleeping giants of English football Nottingham Forest will feature in the top-flight, but they face a tough opener away to Newcastle.

The Magpies ended the season in resurgent form last campaign, just missing out on a top half finish despite seemingly destined for the drop at the start of the season.

This is an intriguing fixture given Forest are somewhat of an unknown quantity – they did however finish as the third-highest scorers in the Championship and possess an incredible threat going forward.

Newcastle meanwhile came in sixth among the worst defensive records having conceded 62, so this could be high-scoring affair.

Leeds vs Wolves: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Next we take a trip to Yorkshire as last year’s relegation candidates Leeds welcome Wolves for their season opener.

Both teams found the net in the two fixtures from last year, including an enthralling 3-2 win for Leeds to massively boost their chances of survival, while the reverse was a cagey 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

We are expecting a competitive game between two sides who love to counter-attack, and this should see both get on the scoresheet.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: YES @ 4/11 on bet365

Lastly, we round off our Saturday picks with an opening weekend fixture from Germany as last season’s runners-up Dortmund welcome Bayer Leverkusen.

While this is a fairly obvious selection, it is almost guaranteed to be a winning leg. These two sides have attacking potency in abundance, but also notoriously leaky defences.

Despite finishing second, Dortmund conceded more goals than each of the six teams below them last season, while both meetings between these two sides saw seven goals in each, the first of which finished 4-3 while the reverse ended 5-2.