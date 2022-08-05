Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Friday 5th August

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Premier League football is back, it’s Friday, and the weekend is almost here! Read on to find our very own ‘both teams to score’ selections for Friday.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With odds of 3.94/1, staking all of bet365’s new customer bonus would see a returns of around £260!

How to Claim the bet365 Free Bet?

With club football returning all over Europe, customers yet to sign up to bet365 can make use of their incredible £50 welcome offer.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a £10 bet or greater at odds of 1/5 or higher. Receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a bet365 customer? Click here for our list of the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Friday

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: YES @ 10/11 on bet365

Kicking things off on this wonderful Friday we have the opening game of the 2022/23 season as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

The Eagles stormed to a commanding 3-0 victory in the repeat of this fixture last year, but the Gunners have been busy once again in the transfer window, and we think this will translate into a much closer tie this time around.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between these two have seen both see the net bulge, including a fascinating 2-2 draw at the Emirates in October of last year.

Birmingham vs Huddersfield: NO @ 8/11 on bet365

Next we move down a tier to the Championship as Birmingham host last year’s play-off finalists Huddersfield on match day two.

Both sides endured difficult opening fixtures, with Huddersfield losing out to newly-promoted Burnley 1-0, while the Blues were held to goalless draw at Luton.

Neither of these sides went forward with any real conviction last week, and this clash is likely to be a cagey, low-scoring affair; there has been BTTS NO in the last two meetings.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: YES @ 1/2 on bet365

Lastly, we take a trip to Germany for the opening day of the Bundesliga, as last year’s Europa League champions host league winners Bayern Munich.

Despite the champions storming to their 10th league title last campaign, Frankfurt have been one of their bogey teams in recent history having won two of the last three meetings.

Of these three games, two saw both teams get on the scoresheet and we are expecting an entertaining opener here.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3.94/1 on bet365