Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Friday 15th July

It’s Friday, and that only means one thing – lets have some fun. We have been busy scouring today’s fixtures to find three matches perfect for a both teams to score accumulator, which combine for a total odds of 3/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

The selections amount to odds of 3/1, and staking all of bet365’s welcome offer would see a returns of around £200!

We also had a winning selection on yesterday’s both teams to score accumulator, so we’d like to think we have a knack for predicting these!

BTTS Tips for Friday

England Women vs Northern Ireland Women: NO @ 1/3 on bet365

We kick off our Friday picks with England Women’s third and final group stage fixture as they welcome Northern Ireland to Southampton.

The Lionesses are in the midst of their longest ever unbeaten streak with 16 games, and over the last 11 games they have a truly stupendous record – 71 goals scored, one goal conceded.

This includes two victories over their match day three opponents Ireland, whom they steamrolled 4-0 and 5-0.

Austria Women vs Norway Women: YES @ 8/11 on bet365

Next we have the other fixture in Group A where Austria will battle it out with Norway for a place in the quarter-finals.

While both of these sides were subjected to defeat by England, they comfortably found a way past Northern Ireland and both sit on three points.

Austria have scored in eight out of their last nine, while before their defeat to England, Norway had scored in their last eight.

This should be an entertaining affair in which both sides will have to go for the win in order to advance to the next round.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: YES @ 8/11 on bet365

Lastly, we have picked out an all-Premier League pre-season affair as Crystal Palace take on Liverpool in Singapore.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were subjected to a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their opening pre-season fixture, and looked uncharacteristically shaky at the back.

While it is near-impossible to predict these off-season games, there is nearly always goals involved as evident in Liverpool’s opener.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3/1 on bet365