Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Thursday 26th May 2022

We’re taking a look ahead to Thursday’s fixtures, with action happening across France, Holland and South America. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 5/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Thursday

Thursday’s Ligue 1 relegation/promotion playoff will be the first time these two sides have met since the beginning of 2017, when Auxerre beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 in the Coupe de France.

Jean-Marc Furlan’s side have earned a shot at promotion after finishing third in Ligue 2, behind Toulouse and AC Ajaccio who have been automatically promoted and will replace Bordeaux and Metz in Ligue 1.

We’re tipping Pascal Dupraz’s side to keep a clean sheet on Thursday and take the advantage back home to central France.

Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar – BTTS – YES @ 4/6 with 888Sport

Thursday also sees a Europa League playoff between Vitesse and AZ Alkmaar which should be an entertaining matchup considering how closely the pair fared in the Eredivisie this season.

AZ finished fifth and Vitesse just a place behind in sixth, but it was Alkmaar who came out on top with a 3-1 win last month at the AFAS Stadion. The first meeting of the season was a stalemate in Arnhem, with a controversial VAR decision ruling out a potential AZ winner.

We’re backing an entertaining affair on Thursday as two exciting sides battle it out for a spot in next season’s Europa League competition.

Club Libertad vs The Strongest – BTTS – YES @ 9/10 with 888sport

Our final selection for Thursday’s both teams to score accumulator comes from Asuncion, Paraguay in the Copa Libertadores Group B.

Libertad currently top the group with seven points on goal difference, whilst The Strongest sit a point behind and in third position.

In each of the last four meetings between the pair, both teams have scored which totalled to 14 goals but a 1-1 draw was the most recent occasion in April.

Bautista Merlini cancelled out Enrique Trivierio’s early opener to secure a point for Libertad, and we’re expecting more of the same on Thursday.

The stats and odds show us another occasion with both teams to score is likely, and that’s exactly how we’re rounding off our Thursday accumulator.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 5/1 with 888sport