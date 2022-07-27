Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 27th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

Belfast side Linfield made history with an unexpected 1-0 win at Windsor Park against Bodo/Glimt in their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie first leg, but will make the trip to Norway on Wednesday looking to complete the job.

The odds are heavily stacked against Linfield to win at the Aspmyra Stadion in front of over 7,000 home supporters, and David Healy’s side will need another miracle to make it to the third qualifying round.

We’re tipping a clean sheet for the hosts tonight, and send Linfield to the Europa League qualifying stage where they will face FC Zurich or FK Qarabag.

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kiev – BTTS – YES at 10/11

Fenerbahce host Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying round, and have the home advantage after a 0-0 draw in Poland last time out.

The Turkish side are favourites for the encounter, but it is still expected to be a fairly even matchup on the occasion with the pair fighting tooth and nail to make it to the third and final qualifying stage of the Champions League.

We’re backing both teams to score in Istanbul on Wednesday evening.

FC Zurich vs FK Qarabag – BTTS – YES at 8/13

FK Qarabag have a slender 3-2 advantage heading into Wednesday’s second leg against FC Zurich, and the Letzigrund stadium is poised to host a European classic.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first leg, Zurich fought back to close the deficit to just one goal and take the tie back home to Switzerland with a great chance of progressing to the next round.

We’re tipping both teams to score in what should present another goal fest, and prove why the Champions League is the greatest club competition in world football.

