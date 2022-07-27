Countries
Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 27th July 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 27th July 2022

Updated

1 hour ago

on

We’re taking a look ahead to Wednesday’s fixtures across the globe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 3/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £100!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield – BTTS – NO at 2/5

Belfast side Linfield made history with an unexpected 1-0 win at Windsor Park against Bodo/Glimt in their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie first leg, but will make the trip to Norway on Wednesday looking to complete the job.

The odds are heavily stacked against Linfield to win at the Aspmyra Stadion in front of over 7,000 home supporters, and David Healy’s side will need another miracle to make it to the third qualifying round.

We’re tipping a clean sheet for the hosts tonight, and send Linfield to the Europa League qualifying stage where they will face FC Zurich or FK Qarabag.

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kiev – BTTS – YES at 10/11

Fenerbahce host Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying round, and have the home advantage after a 0-0 draw in Poland last time out.

The Turkish side are favourites for the encounter, but it is still expected to be a fairly even matchup on the occasion with the pair fighting tooth and nail to make it to the third and final qualifying stage of the Champions League.

We’re backing both teams to score in Istanbul on Wednesday evening.

FC Zurich vs FK Qarabag – BTTS – YES at 8/13

FK Qarabag have a slender 3-2 advantage heading into Wednesday’s second leg against FC Zurich, and the Letzigrund stadium is poised to host a European classic.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first leg, Zurich fought back to close the deficit to just one goal and take the tie back home to Switzerland with a great chance of progressing to the next round.

We’re tipping both teams to score in what should present another goal fest, and prove why the Champions League is the greatest club competition in world football.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3/1 on 888Sport

