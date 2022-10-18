Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

The new NBA season gets underway with an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup on 2022 opening night Tuesday evening as the Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid and James Harden, visit the Boston Celtics for a contest at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream
- Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and watch the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream online
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview
Philadelphia are underdogs here but they are coming into the game off the back of a 51-win season with above-average marks on offense and defense. Last season they were 2-2 vs the Celtics with one win on the road and one at home.
The Sixers strengthened their defensive projection further by adding PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House in the offseason. Philadelphia was already a top-eight team in the NBA in blocks (5.3 per game) and assists allowed (23.7 per game) last season.
There’s no doubt that Joel Embiid has no graduated to a true NBA star. He led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game last season, finished as the MVP runner-up and will want to put on a show tonight.
However we cannot underestimate the level of Boston’s elite defense. The Celtics led the NBA in defensive efficiency last season, yielding only 106.2 points per 100 possessions.
On the offensive end, Boston is also potent and varied, with multiple shot creators. Jayson Tatum leads the way as a two-time All-NBA selection after a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 26.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Boston Celtics
|-135
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+115
The Latest Jazz Sports Betting Promo Codes
So, without further delay, it’s time to unpack the best Jazz Sportsbook promo codes, starting with the site’s leading welcome offer, through to racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks, Jazz Sports no deposit bonus codes and more.
|Bonus Name
|Bonus Description
|Bonus Code
|Claim
|Jazz Sports Welcome Bonus
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Reload Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|20% Reload Cash Bonus
|20% up to $500
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Racebook Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|Referral Bonus
|200% up to $200
|INSIDERS
|Claim here