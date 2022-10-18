Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA For Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The new NBA season gets underway with an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup on 2022 opening night Tuesday evening as the Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid and James Harden, visit the Boston Celtics for a contest at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia are underdogs here but they are coming into the game off the back of a 51-win season with above-average marks on offense and defense. Last season they were 2-2 vs the Celtics with one win on the road and one at home.

The Sixers strengthened their defensive projection further by adding PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House in the offseason. Philadelphia was already a top-eight team in the NBA in blocks (5.3 per game) and assists allowed (23.7 per game) last season.

There’s no doubt that Joel Embiid has no graduated to a true NBA star. He led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game last season, finished as the MVP runner-up and will want to put on a show tonight.

However we cannot underestimate the level of Boston’s elite defense. The Celtics led the NBA in defensive efficiency last season, yielding only 106.2 points per 100 possessions.

On the offensive end, Boston is also potent and varied, with multiple shot creators. Jayson Tatum leads the way as a two-time All-NBA selection after a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 26.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

