Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Georgia live stream: How to watch international friendlies for free

Bosnia-Herzegovina will take on Georgia at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica this Friday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Georgia preview

Bosnia-Herzegovina endured a disappointing World Cup Qualifiers where they finished second last in the Group D after securing a meagre seven points. They lost matches against France, Finland and Ukraine while their only victory came against Kazakhstan.

The Dragons will now host Georgia on Friday at the Bilino Polje Stadium. They will enter the international friendly on the back of a 1-0 defeat to the United States last December.

Meanwhile, Georgia also failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they finished fourth in their group. They lost five of their eight matches, managing to win only two encounters.

However, the Crusaders ended their qualification campaign on a high, claiming victories over Kosovo and Sweden before also defeating Uzbekistan 1-0 in their previous friendly match in November.

Between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Georgia, it is difficult to pick out a clearly superior team. So we are predicting a draw for the upcoming friendly match.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Georgia team news

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

Bosnia-Herzegovina head coach Petev is expected to start experienced players this Friday but we could also see the international debuts of Vladan Kovacevic, Hrvoje Milicevic and Amar Dedic.

Meanwhile, Edin Dzeko is expected to lead the line for the Dragons in the friendly match.

Bosnia-Herzegovina predicted line-up

Vasilj; Ahmedhodzic, Kovacevic, Hadzikadunic, Civic; Stevanovic, Gojak, Cimirot, Hadziahmetovic; Menalo, Dzeko

Georgia team news

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol is likely to feature a young team for the upcoming international friendly. However, 30-year-old Tornike Okriashvili is expected to keep his place in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Crusaders, should also start the match on Friday.

Georgia predicted lineup

Loria; Kakabadze, Kashia, Khocholava; Lobzhanidze, Gvilla, Kvekveskiri, Azarovi; Tsitaishvili, Okriashvili, Kvaratskhelia

