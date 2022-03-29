Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg live stream
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Preview
When does Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg kick-off?
The international friendly match between Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 29th of March at Riazor in A Coruña.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Team News
Bosnia and Herzegovina team news
No notable injury concerns.
Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted line-up vs Luxembourg: IbrahimSehic; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sead Kolasinac, Amar Dedic; Miraslov Stevanovic, Gojko Cimirot, Luka Menalo, Rade Krunic, Vladan Danilovic; Edin Dzeko, Smail Prevljak.
Luxembourg team news
No notable injury concerns.
Luxembourg predicted line-up vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: AnthonyMoris; Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Marvin da Graca, Mica Pinto; Christopher Martins, Leandro Barreiro, Sebastien Thill; Maurice Deville, Olivier Thill, Gerson Rodrigues.
