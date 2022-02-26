Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Borussia Monchengladbach will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Borussia Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction

The home side have failed to win four of their last five league matches and they are under pressure to bounce back strongly.

The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction after the defeat against Borussia Dortmund last time out.

Wolfsburg have lost three of their last six league matches and they were beaten by Hoffenheim at home last time out. It will be interesting to see if the away side can pull off a vital win here.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Wolfsburg @ 6/1 with Tebwin.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 15 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Wolfsburg have won two of their last three league matches. Bet on the away side to pick up a win here.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last four matches against Wolfsburg. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg from Tebwin:

Match-winner:

Borussia Monchengladbach: 23/20 with Tebwin

Draw: 23/10 with Tebwin

Wolfsburg: 5/2 with Tebwin

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/10 with Tebwin

Under: 13/18 with Tebwin

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Free Bet

Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.