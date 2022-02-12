Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Borussia Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction

The home side have failed to win five of their last six matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

They are currently 13th in the league table and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to keep their hopes of European football alive.

Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 16th in the league table and they have failed to win five of their last six league matches.

However, Augsburg managed to pick up a 2-0 win at home against Union Berlin in their last outing and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Augsburg @ 41/5 with BetVictor.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Augsburg failed to win 16 of their last 17 away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Gladbach have lost their last four home matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on the away side to grind out a positive result here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/13.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg from BetVictor:

Match-winner:

Borussia Monchengladbach: 13/20 with BetVictor

Draw: 16/5 with BetVictor

Augsburg: 19/5 with BetVictor

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 9/13 with BetVictor

Under: 25/19 with BetVictor

