Football Betting Tips — Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

2 mins ago

Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Wednesday night.
 

Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt preview

The home side are in disappointing form right now and they are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga.
 
That said, Borussia Monchengladbach have an impressive head to head record against Eintracht Frankfurt and the home fans will be demanding all three points here.
 
The home side have managed to pick up four wins and two draws in their last six meetings against Wednesday’s opposition and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back with a strong performance here.
 
Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have managed to win four of their last five league matches and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting line-up: Sommer; Scally, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Neuhaus, Zakaria, Kone; Plea, Embolo, Thuram

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting line-up: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Costa, Jakic, Sow, Chandler; Kamada, Kostic; Borre

Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt from bet365:

Match-winner:

Borussia Monchengladbach: 1/1

Draw: 14/5

Eintracht Frankfurt: 12/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 7/10

Under: 11/8

Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

Both teams will be desperate to pick up all three points here and this should be an open contest with a fair few chances for either side.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 26 goals and this one is likely to be a high scoring contest as well.
 

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 7/10 with Bet365.

