Football Betting Tips — Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt preview
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt team news
Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting line-up: Sommer; Scally, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Neuhaus, Zakaria, Kone; Plea, Embolo, Thuram
Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting line-up: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Costa, Jakic, Sow, Chandler; Kamada, Kostic; Borre
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt from bet365:
Match-winner:
Borussia Monchengladbach: 1/1
Draw: 14/5
Eintracht Frankfurt: 12/5
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 7/10
Under: 11/8
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt prediction
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 7/10 with Bet365.
