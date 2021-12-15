Football Betting Tips — Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Wednesday night.

The home side are in disappointing form right now and they are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga.

That said, Borussia Monchengladbach have an impressive head to head record against Eintracht Frankfurt and the home fans will be demanding all three points here.

The home side have managed to pick up four wins and two draws in their last six meetings against Wednesday’s opposition and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back with a strong performance here.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have managed to win four of their last five league matches and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.