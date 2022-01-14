Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Friday evening.
The defending champions are currently six points clear at the summit and Dortmund will have to improve a lot in order to catch up.
Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg live stream
Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Preview
When does Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg kicks off at 19:30 pm BST, on the 14th of January, at the Signal Iduna Park.
Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Team News
Borussia Dortmund team news
Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Freiburg: Hitz; Meunier, Hummels, Pongracic, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can; Hazard, Brandt, Malen; Haaland
Freiburg team news
Freiburg predicted line-up vs Dortmund: Flekken; Kubler, Schlotterbeck, Lienhart, Gunter; Haberer, Hofler; Sallai, Woo-Yeong, Grifo; Holer
