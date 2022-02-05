Borussia Dortmund will be looking to pick up a win at home when they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 6th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Signal Iduna Park.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Dortmund are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive league wins and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.

This is a golden opportunity for them to reduce the deficit with league leaders Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and get the job done.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are currently third in the league table and they have managed to win their last two matches.

The visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen @ 9/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out the best Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen betting offers

Find out where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Dortmund have won 13 of their last 14 league matches at home. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 30 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in four of their last five matches in the league. Bet on the away side to pick up a win here.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 41/100.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Borussia Dortmund: 19/20 with Bet365

Draw: 16/5 with Bet365

Bayer Leverkusen: 23/10 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 41/100 with Bet365

Under: 28/13 with Bet365

Check out the best FA Cup free bet offers.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer: