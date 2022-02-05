Borussia Dortmund will be looking to pick up a win at home when they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon.
Match Info Date: 6th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Signal Iduna Park.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction
Dortmund are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive league wins and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.
This is a golden opportunity for them to reduce the deficit with league leaders Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and get the job done.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are currently third in the league table and they have managed to win their last two matches.
The visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen @ 9/1 with Bet365.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips
Dortmund have won 13 of their last 14 league matches at home. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 30 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals.
Leverkusen are unbeaten in four of their last five matches in the league. Bet on the away side to pick up a win here.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 41/100.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Borussia Dortmund: 19/20 with Bet365
Draw: 16/5 with Bet365
Bayer Leverkusen: 23/10 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 41/100 with Bet365
Under: 28/13 with Bet365
