Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to close in on the top spot with a win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

The home side are currently second in the league table and they are six points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich. They have an impressive head to head record against Bayer Leverkusen and Dortmund will be expected to grind out all three points here. Meanwhile, the visitors have won just twice in their last six meetings against Dortmund and they will have to improve immensely in order to get a positive result here. Furthermore, Leverkusen have considered at least three goals in their last six away games against Dortmund in all competitions. The visitors have already conceded 32 goals in 20 league matches so far this season and they will have to tighten up at the back. Check out the best Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen betting offers

When does Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 6th of February, at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Borussia Dortmund team news

The home side will be without the services of Emre Can and Mateu Morey because of injuries.

Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kobel; Wolf, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Brandt, Dahoud, Bellingham; Reus, Malen, Hazard

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen will be without Andrey Lunev due to an injury and Edmond Tapsoba is currently away on international duty.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker; Andrich, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick