Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a home win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game?
Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Preview
The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will be the firm favourites heading into this game.
Dortmund are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable result here.
Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 15th in the league table and they have lost three of their last four league matches. Arminia Bielefeld are massive underdogs heading into this game and it remains to be seen whether they can produce a big performance here.
When does Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at Signal Iduna Park.
Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News
Borussia Dortmund team news
The home side will be without the services of Thomas Meunier, Steffen Tigges and Mateu Morey because of injuries.
The likes of Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro have tested positive for Coronavirus and they are set to miss out as well.
Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Gregor Kobel (GK); Emre Can, Soumaily Coulibaly, Marin Pongracic; Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard; Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen
Arminia Bielefeld team news
Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Nathan de Medina, Gonzalo Castro, Guilherme Ramos and Joakim Nilsson because of a Coronavirus outbreak in the camp.
Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Stefan Ortega (GK); Andres Andrade, Jacob Laursen, Amos Pieper, Cedric Brunner; Fabian Kunze, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Gonzalo Castro, Alessandro Schopf, Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos
