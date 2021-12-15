Football Betting Tips — Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat and a draw in their last two league outings and they will be desperate to pick up all three points and reduce the gap with league leaders Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Greuther Fuerth have been the worst team in the division this season with just one win from 15 league matches and they are heading into this contest on the back of five defeats in their last six league outings.

However, they did manage to beat Union Berlin in their last outing and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.