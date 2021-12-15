Countries
Football Betting Tips — Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to pick up all three points when they host Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga on Wednesday night.
 

Watch and bet on Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 15th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth preview

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat and a draw in their last two league outings and they will be desperate to pick up all three points and reduce the gap with league leaders Bayern Munich.
 
Meanwhile, Greuther Fuerth have been the worst team in the division this season with just one win from 15 league matches and they are heading into this contest on the back of five defeats in their last six league outings.
 
However, they did manage to beat Union Berlin in their last outing and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth team news

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Zagadou, Schulz; Dahoud, Witsel, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus; Haaland

Greuther Furth possible starting line-up: Burchert; Meyerhofer, Griesbeck, Bauer, Willems; Seguin, Christiansen, Tillman; Hrgota, Abiama, Nielsen

Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth from bet365:

Match-winner:

Borussia Dortmund: 1/10

Draw: 9/1

Greuther Fuerth: 22/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth prediction

Borussia Dortmund will not be lacking in motivation after their recent performances and they will be hoping to take advantage of Greuther Fuerth’s abysmal away form.
 
The visitors have lost their last eight away matches in the league and Dortmund will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.
 

Prediction: Dortmund to win at 1/10 with Bet365.

Bet on Dortmund to beat Greuther Fuerth at 1/10 with bet365

How to watch Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth Live Stream

  1. Go to bet365.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of £5 or more
  4. Watch Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth live online from 19:30 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the bet365 website
  2. Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
  3. Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
  4. Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled
