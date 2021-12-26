Borussia Dortmund news: PL giants will make serious attempt to land Erling Haaland next summer

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Manchester City will go all out for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland next summer, according to reports.

The Citizens have been in the market for a centre-forward for quite some time now.

They targeted Harry Kane in the summer but Tottenham Hotspur rejected all their approaches for the England international.

City’s need for a striker has been further strengthened after they agreed to part company with Ferran Torres for a £55 million fee with Barcelona.

Now as per Sport, Pep Guardiola’s side will make a serious attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that Manchester City have already made contact with the representatives of the Norwegian footballer.

The Premier League giants also tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer window but his German employers were not willing to sell him.

Haaland is regarded as one of the best young footballers in the world, who has seen a tremendous increase in his stocks since he joined Dortmund in 2020.

Since his arrival at Westfalenstadion, the Norwegian has clocked up 75 appearances across all competitions, scoring an incredible 76 goals and creating 20 assists.

He has also continued his amazing form this season, with the 21-year-old notching 13 goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances.

The phenomenal striker has also scored three goals in four Champions League appearances this campaign.