Boris Johnson Exit Date Betting Odds: No Confidence Vote Imminent

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the ‘Partygate’ scandal still rumbling on, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tenure at the helm of British politics is becoming increasingly tenuous. We take a look at the latest odds for when the Conservative leader may vacate the PM’s office with a no confidence vote taking place on Monday evening.

Latest Boris Johnson Exit Date odds on William Hill

Already used these offers? Check out our list of the best betting sites.

Boris Johnson Leadership Under Threat

After the 54 Conservative MP’s managed to gather enough signatures to trigger a no confidence vote, which equates to about 15% of the total party members, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fate will be decided between 6pm and 8pm tonight.

The trust between Johnson, the rest of his party and the British people has been tested more than ever after a string of scandalous stories revealing secret lockdown parties and a concerning drinking culture within the cabinet. The breaking of the Ministerial Code has lead to increased pressure from within the Conservative party and beyond.

This has culminated in at least 30 MP’s publicly urging the PM to resign, although Johnson is typically stubborn, calling the vote of no confidence an opportunity to put ‘Partygate behind us’.

Boris Johnson now needs the support of 180 MP’s to survive the vote, and luckily for him, seemingly has the support of the entire cabinet and a handful of backbenchers.

At 8/1, an exit date in between April and June could be excellent value as we await the future of the British leader – if Johnson fails to achieve the support needed in order to stay in office, he will be forced to resign as Prime Minister.

However, should Johnson survive this significant shift in Tory support, the next general election takes place in June 2023, which happens to have the shortest odds at 8/13.

When Will the Prime Minister Leave Office?