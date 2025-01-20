A welterweight unification clash between Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis is reportedly close to being agreed for April 12 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Should the fight get officially announced, Ennis’ IBF belt and Stanionis’ WBA title will both be on the line in this 147-pound world title unification bout.

Various reputable sources in the boxing world have confirmed that talks between Team Ennis and Stanionis are in the final stages, with an official announcement imminent.

Ennis, the current IBF World Welterweight Title holder, boasts a perfect record of 33-0, which includes 29 big knockouts. Eimantas Stanionis too is an unbeaten fight, boasting a perfect record of 15-0 including nine big wins via knockout.

There had been talk of Jaron Ennis moving up to light-middleweight and vacating his IBF Title, but it seems that isn’t the case with a Stanionis fight now in the works for a fight in 12 weeks time.

Should the fight get officially signed in the coming days, ‘Boots’ will undoubtedly go in as the outright favorite with best online US sportsbooks to win. He is widely regarded as the best welterweight in the world, and would be the favorite with offshore betting sites to beat every single fighter at 147-pounds today.

A fight between Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is one of the best fights in the entire welterweight division, with two of the four recognised world titles at 147-pounds on the line if the fight is made official.

That being said, there are strong rumors that the fight will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey in just a few months time. April 12 is the date being thrown about as fight night for Boots Ennis vs Stanionis, with Boardwalk Hall the proposed venue.

The fight would headline a huge pay-per-view boxing show by Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, with several other big names on the undercard. Ray Ford will likely feature on the undercard in a big super-featherweight fight, given he is from New Jersey and is a big name in his own right.

As far as Boots Ennis vs Eimantis Stanionis goes, it is a stellar fight and one that fans will be eager to see. Stay tuned for an official announcement in the not so distant future.

