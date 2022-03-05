Bologna vs Torino top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

On Sunday afternoon, Bologna and Torino will face off in Serie A, with only one point separating the two clubs in the rankings. With their respective positions of 12th and 11th, these teams can afford to go all out for a win at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Torino 6/4
Draw 11/5
Bologna 9/5

Bologna vs Torino betting tips and prediction

Toro will be looking to complete a league double against the hosts after a 2-1 win in the opposite game in December. Bologna’s two-game winning streak came to an end last weekend when they were beaten to a 1-1 tie by bottom-placed Salernitana.

Prior to then, they had broken a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 home triumph over Spezia on February 21.

Bologna is presently 12th in Serie A with 32 points from 26 games, one point, and one position behind Sunday’s visitors.

Torino, on the other hand, is still in poor form, having been defeated 2-1 at home by Cagliari last time out.

Since a 2-1 win over Sampdoria on January 15, they have failed to win any of their past five games, with two draws and three losses.

Torino, on the other hand, will be confident of getting the desired result on Sunday, as they play a team they haven’t lost to in five straight meetings since 2019.

Both teams have had a difficult time getting going this season, as they are now ranked just outside the top half of the standings. They both come into the game incomparable form, and we expect the game to be a draw, with both teams scoring one goal.

