Bologna vs Torino live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Bologna and Torino will meet at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on Sunday, separated by only one position and point in the Italian Serie A standings.

Bologna vs Torino

Bologna vs Torino preview

Bologna comes into this match having drawn 1-1 with Salernitana in Serie A.

Bologna had 44% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Marko Arnautovic (43′) was the only Bologna player to score. Salernitana had 15 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Salernitana scored through Nadir Zortea (72′).

Bologna’s attacking statistics haven’t been very remarkable in previous years. Over their last six games, they have scored just four goals against other teams. Bologna has also had a total of nine goals scored against them in those matches.

Torino and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result in this game after a loss in their last Serie A match against Cagliari.

Torino had 57% possession and 15 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Andrea Belotti (54′) was the only Torino player to score. Cagliari had 11 shots on goal, five of them were on target. Cagliari’s goals came from Raoul Bellanova (21′) and Alessandro Deiola (62′).

Torino has recently been able to break into opposing defenses, scoring six times in their last six games. While manager Ivan Juri will undoubtedly consider this as a positive indication, Torino’s defense has been fairly porous, with goals scored against them in six of those same games. Let’s see if that pattern can be maintained in this game.

Bologna vs Torino team news

Bologna team news

Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez, and Federico Santander are all out of the Bologna game on Sunday due to injuries.

Bologna predicted line-up

Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Silvestri, Schouten, Svanberg, Hickey; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow

Torino team news

Torino will be missing Dennis Praet, Simone Edera, and Mohamed Fares, all of whom are recovering from injuries.

Torino predicted lineup

Berisha; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Brekalo, Pjaca; Belotti

