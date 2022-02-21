Bologna vs Spezia prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Bologna will return to action on Monday in the Serie A when they take on Spezia at the Renato Dall’Ara.

Match Info Date: 21th February 2022

Kick-off: 9:00 pm BST, Renato Dall’Ara

Bologna vs Spezia Prediction

Bologna are currently enduring a difficult run of form in the Serie A. Their previous league victory came in December when they outclassed Sassuolo 3-0 at the Mapei Stadium. But since that victory Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side have suffered four league defeats, with Cagliari, Napoli, Hellas Verona and most recently Lazio all taking full points against them.

Bologna are currently sitting 13th in the league table, having 28 points from 24 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Spezia will enter Monday’s clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina. They are now 15th in the table, having 26 points from 25 matches.

Thiago Motta’s side saw a great improvement in January as they picked up impressive wins over Genoa, AC Milan and Sampdoria. However, the recent draw at Salernitana and the defeat against Fiorentina have dampened the spirits a little at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

Bologna vs Spezia Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Spezia @ 5/6 with BoyleSports

Bologna vs Spezia Betting Tips

Bologna emerged victorious by 1-0 the last time these two sides met each other in November.

Siniša Mihajlović’s side have also been the better team overall this season, considering their better league position. However, they are currently winless in their last five league matches, suffering four defeats and a draw.

Bologna also lost their previous league encounter against Lazio by an emphatic 3-0 score.

On the other hand, Spezia were greatly impressive with their performances in January as they outclassed Genoa, AC Milan and Sampdoria. However, they played out a draw at Salernitana before losing the match against Fiorentina by 2-1.

Despite Spezia being the stronger side over the last six matches, we are backing Bologna to win on Monday by 1-0.

Bologna vs Spezia betting tips: To Win To Nil @ 9/4 with BoyleSports

Bologna vs Spezia odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bologna vs Spezia match odds

Bologna @ 5/6 with BoyleSports

Draw @ 5/2 with BoyleSports

Spezia @ 10/3 with BoyleSports

Bologna vs Spezia total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 24/23 with BoyleSports

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/9 with BoyleSports

