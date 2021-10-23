AC Milan will look to climb to the top of the table with a win over Bologna in Serie A this weekend.

Bologna have picked up just one win in their last five league games and they will be looking to pull off a win at home. The home side are currently 8th in the league table.

Bologna vs AC Milan team news

Kevin Bonifazi and Jerdy Schouten are ruled out for the hosts. Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi and Junior Messias are injured for Milan. Brahim Díaz and Theo Hernandez remain unavailable this weekend due to COVID-19.

Bologna possible starting lineup: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Silvestri, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Toure; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Giroud

Bologna vs AC Milan form guide

Milan have been excellent in the league and they are on a four-match winning run. The visitors have picked up 22 points from a possible 24 so far this season. Furthermore, they have won 10 of their last 11 matches against Bologna in all competitions.

Bologna have failed to win four of their last six matches across all competitions.

Bologna vs AC Milan prediction

AC Milan are in red hot form when it comes to league games and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.

Bologna will have to improve massively in order to pull off an upset here. An away win seems likely.

Prediction: AC Milan to win.

