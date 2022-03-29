Bolivia vs Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup Qualifiers for free

Brazil have already booked their place in the World Cup but they will be hoping to finish the qualifiers on a high with a win over Bolivia this week.

Bolivia vs Brazil live stream

Bolivia vs Brazil Preview

The away side are coming into this contest on the back of four wins and two draws from the last six qualifiers and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points. Meanwhile, Bolivia have lost the last three qualifiers in a row and they are likely to fall short once again. Brazil have been the best team in the qualifiers so far and they should be able to beat a struggling Bolivia side with ease.

When does Bolivia vs Brazil kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier between Bolivia vs Brazil kicks off at 00:30 pm BST, on the 30th of March, at Estadio Hernando Siles.

Bolivia vs Brazil Team News

Bolivia team news

Jaume Cuellar is suspended for the hosts.

Bolivia predicted line-up vs Brazil: Ruben Cordano, Jairo Quinteros, Jose Maria Carrasco, Jose Sagredo, Roberto Fernandez, Ramiro Vaca, Gabriel Villamil, Moises Villarroel, Franz Gonzales, Marcelo Moreno, Henry Vaca

Brazil team news