Bochum vs RB Leipzig prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

RB Leipzig will be looking to continue their recent run of form with a win over Bochum in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Match Info Date: 27th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Ruhrstadion.
Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction
Leipzig have picked up five wins in their last six league matches and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.
Meanwhile, Bochum are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an impressive result at home.
The visitors have won their last six meetings against Belgium and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.
Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Bochum 1-2 RB Leipzig @ 42/5 with Tebwin.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Bochum vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips
RB Leipzig have won their last six matches against Bochum. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Bochum are unbeaten in their last four league matches. Bet on the home side to grind out a draw.
Bochum vs RB Leipzig betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.
Bochum vs RB Leipzig Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Bochum vs RB Leipzig from Tebwin:
Match-winner:
Bochum: 15/4 with Tebwin
Draw: 3/1 with Tebwin
RB Leipzig: 7/10 with Tebwin
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 7/10 with Tebwin
Under: 13/10 with Tebwin
Bochum vs RB Leipzig Free Bet
Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Premier League matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Tebwin sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Tebwin offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Tebwin sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £30 in Bet Credits
