Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to build on their recent win when they take on Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday evening.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Gladbach are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin and they will be hoping to get back into the top half with a win here. Meanwhile, the home side are currently 11th in the league table and they have failed to win four of their last six league matches. Gladbach have won the last three meetings against Bochum across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here. That said, Bochum are undefeated in 11 of the last 12 home matches against Borussia Monchengladbach and the home side will be desperate to pick up a positive result here.

When does Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach kicks off at 19:30 pm BST, on the 18th of March, at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bochum team news

Bochum will be without the services of Cristian Gamboa, Robert Tesche and Milos Pantovic because of a COVID outbreak.

Bochum predicted line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Riemann; Bockhorn, Bella-Kotchap, Masovic, Stafylidis; Lowen, Losilla, Rexhbecaj; Antwi-Adjei, Polter, Holtmann

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Meanwhile, Gladbach are without Mamadou Doucoure because of an injury and Nico Elvedi because of a COVID affliction.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted line-up vs Bochum: Sommer; Ginter, Friedrich, Beyer; Lainer, Neuhaus, Kone, Bensebaini; Plea, Embolo; Thuram