Football Betting Tips — Bochum v Union Berlin Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Union Berlin are eighth in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of just two wins in their last six league matches.

Meanwhile, Bochum are 12th in the league table and they are undefeated in four of their last six league matches.

Both teams will fancy their chances against each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Union Berlin will have to improve their away record in order to win here. They have failed to win twelve of their last 13 away matches in the Bundesliga.