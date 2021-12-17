Football Betting Tips — Bochum v Union Berlin Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Bochum v Union Berlin live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Bochum v Union Berlin preview
Bochum v Union Berlin team news
Bochum possible starting lineup: Riemann; Gamboa, Lampropoulos, Masovic, Stafylidis; Pantovic, Losilla, Rexhbecaj; Antwi-Adjei, Polter, Holtmann
Union Berlin possible starting lineup: Luthe; Friedrich, Baumgartl, Knoche; Ryerson, Khedira, Promel, Giesselmann; Kruse; Becker, Awoniyi
Bochum v Union Berlin betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Bochum v Union Berlin from bet365:
Match-winner:
Bochum: 19/10
Draw: 12/5
Union Berlin: 11/8
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
Bochum v Union Berlin prediction
Prediction: Union Berlin to win at 11/8 with Bet365.
Bet on Union Berlin to beat Bochum at 11/8 with bet365
How to watch Bochum v Union Berlin Live Stream
- Go to bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch Bochum v Union Berlin live online from 14:30 pm BST on Saturday.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.
Bochum v Union Berlin Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled