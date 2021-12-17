Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News bochum v union berlin live stream preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips — Bochum v Union Berlin Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

updated

4 mins ago

on

Thiago Alcantara
Union Berlin will be hoping to pick up an important away win when they take on Bochum in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Watch and bet on Bochum v Union Berlin live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Bochum v Union Berlin preview

Union Berlin are eighth in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of just two wins in their last six league matches.
 
Meanwhile, Bochum are 12th in the league table and they are undefeated in four of their last six league matches.
 
Both teams will fancy their chances against each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
 
Union Berlin will have to improve their away record in order to win here. They have failed to win twelve of their last 13 away matches in the Bundesliga.

Bochum v Union Berlin team news

Bochum possible starting lineup: Riemann; Gamboa, Lampropoulos, Masovic, Stafylidis; Pantovic, Losilla, Rexhbecaj; Antwi-Adjei, Polter, Holtmann

Union Berlin possible starting lineup: Luthe; Friedrich, Baumgartl, Knoche; Ryerson, Khedira, Promel, Giesselmann; Kruse; Becker, Awoniyi

Bochum v Union Berlin betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bochum v Union Berlin from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bochum: 19/10

Draw: 12/5

Union Berlin: 11/8

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Bochum v Union Berlin prediction

Union Berlin are the better team on paper and they are undefeated in their last three meetings against Bochum. It will be interesting to see if they can improve on their away record and pick up all three points here.
 
Bochum are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Arminia Bielefeld and they will be lacking in form and confidence.
 
The home side are likely to fall short here.
 

Prediction: Union Berlin to win at 11/8 with Bet365.

Bet on Union Berlin to beat Bochum at 11/8 with bet365

How to watch Bochum v Union Berlin Live Stream

  1. Go to bet365.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of £5 or more
  4. Watch Bochum v Union Berlin live online from 14:30 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Bochum v Union Berlin Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Screenshot 2021 09 17 at 11.43.44

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the bet365 website
  2. Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
  3. Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
  4. Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled
© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens