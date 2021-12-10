Countries
Football Betting Tips — Bochum v Borussia Dortmund Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close in on the league leaders with a win over Bochum in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Bochum v Borussia Dortmund preview

Bochum v Borussia Dortmund preview

Dortmund are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last league game and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. The German outfit managed to pick up a 5-0 win over Besiktas in the Champions League during the midweek and it will have given them some much-needed confidence boost.
 
Meanwhile, Bochum are 10th in the league table but they are in impressive form coming into this contest. The visitors have managed to win four of their last six league matches and they will be looking to pull off a home win here.

Bochum v Borussia Dortmund team news

VfL Bochum possible starting line-up: Riemann; Stafylidis, Masovic, Lampropoulos, Soares; Lowen, Losilla, Rexhbecaj; Holtmann, Polter, Asano

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Zagadou, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel, Dahoud; Reus; Malen, Haaland

Bochum v Borussia Dortmund betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bochum v Borussia Dortmund from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bochum: 5/1

Draw: 7/2

Borussia Dortmund: 1/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

Bochum v Borussia Dortmund prediction

Dortmund have picked up just two wins in their last six meetings against Bochum and they will have to stay focused in order to grind out all three points here.
 
The home side are unbeaten in their last three league matches in front of their own fans and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest.
 
However, Dortmund will be full of motivation after losing their last league game. The midweek win will have certainly given them some momentum heading into this contest.
 
The visitors should be able to edge a narrow win here.
 

Prediction: Dortmund to win at 1/2 with Bet365.

