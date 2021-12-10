Football Betting Tips — Bochum v Borussia Dortmund Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Dortmund are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last league game and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. The German outfit managed to pick up a 5-0 win over Besiktas in the Champions League during the midweek and it will have given them some much-needed confidence boost.

Meanwhile, Bochum are 10th in the league table but they are in impressive form coming into this contest. The visitors have managed to win four of their last six league matches and they will be looking to pull off a home win here.