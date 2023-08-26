College Football

Bo Nix Heisman Trophy Winner Odds: Oregon QB +1600 To Win Award

Joe Lyons
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix returns for a second season under Dan Lanning and holds +1600 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Bo Nix handed +1600 odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy

Nix enjoyed a breakout 2022 NCAA campaign with Oregon in his first season after transferring from Auburn and threw for a career-best 3,594 passing yards and 29 touchdowns for the Ducks.

He easily eclipsed his previous career-highs of 2,542 passing yards and 16 TDs as a true freshman with Auburn in 2019 and is coming into his own as an emerging star within the college system.

Oregon won 10 of 13 games in the last campaign and defeated North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. They enter the season as the 15th-ranked team in the country with +5000 odds to win a national championship.

The 23-year-old could’ve declared for the NFL Draft but opted to remain with Oregon football for another year. Last week, a billboard went up in New York City titled ‘BODACIOUS’ to launch his Heisman campaign for the 2023 season.

Another one went up in Dallas recently and the support for Nix has been country-wide, further emphasising his status as one of college football’s most elite and talented players.

With a completion percentage of 71.9% last season, he ranked second in the nation and marked the highest by any quarterback in a season in Oregon history. Nix averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt and tallied 14 rushing TDs – both career highs.

Back Bo Nix to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy @ +1600

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
