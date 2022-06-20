BMW International Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The US Open has now passed with Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick triumphing at The Country Club, nine years after he won the US Amateur at the same course. However, this week attentions turn to the BMW International Open back on the DP World Tour, where some huge names on the golfing circuit circuit travel to Golfclub München Eichenried. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the US Open last week, the DP World Tour is back, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week? So without further ado, here are our BMW International Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Golfclub München Eichenried, Moosinning, Germany.

BMW International Open Preview

After a compelling US Open last week, this week is the turn of the BMW International Open. Some of Europe’s best golfers are heading to Moosinning this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Europe is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The European Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Germany.

Some notable names from Europe such as Bernd Wiesberger, Thomas Pieters, Victor Perez and Robert MacIntyre feature, as well as America’s Billy Horschel this week in Germany, aiming to become the BMW International Open champion.

Last year, Viktor Hovland triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Martin Kaymer and Jorge Campillo to finish on -19 par, two shots ahead of his nearest competitor. Hovland does no feature this week but runner-up Kaymer does, so if you think the German can go one better this week in his home country, you can back him at 40/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Golfclub München Eichenried is a masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1987 by golf course architect, Kurt Roßknecht. It is a par 72 and is 6800 yards in length. The BMW International Open has been held here over 20 times from 1989 to now.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 BMW International Open this week at Golfclub München Eichenried.

BMW International Open Betting Tips

BMW International Open Tip 1: Thomas Pieters to win @ 22/1 with Bet UK

Our first tip for this week’s golfing action from Germany is Thomas Pieters. The Belgian is currently ranked third on the DP World Tour rankings, behind only Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy.

The 23rd best player in the Official World Golf Rankings started his year off with a bang, winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January, as well as picking up a tidy $1.2m in the process.

Pieters is the highest ranked player from Belgium, and comes here this week after a decent showing at the US Open last week, Pieters finished in a tie for 27th, but had a poor weekend and played far better golf than his overall score suggests. Pieters will take confidence from his performance at The Country Club, and will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways this week.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been as active on the DP World Tour this year as he has been previously, but does also play on the PGA Tour, hence why he hasn’t had as many starts this season in Europe.

On his day, Pieters has a stellar game capable of beating anyone. With his innate driving ability off the tee mixed with consistent irons and a delicate short game, Pieters is certainly one of the leading market contenders here this week at Golfclub München Eichenried and one to keep an eye on for sure.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 22/1 with Bet UK.

BMW International Open Tip 2: Jazz Janewattananond to win and each-way @ 80/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way tip for the BMW International Open this week is Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond.

The 26-year-old has shown he is capable of mixing it with the very best on the DP World Tour, as well as featuring and performing well on the PGA Tour on several occasions too.

Janewattananond comes to Germany this week having had a week off, after not qualifying for the US Open. However, in the tournament two weeks ago on the DP World Tour, the Scandinavian Mixed Open, Janewattananond finished inside the top 20, and was in contention going into the final day, but shot an even par round on Sunday unfortunately.

The Thai golfing hero has won six times on the Asian Tour as well as winning on the Japan Golf Tour, but is still searching for his maiden victory in Europe. Janewattananond certainly has the game and the course this week could bet set up to suit a player like him who can shape the ball both ways and has an astute short game.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 80/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Pieters and Janewattananond are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Billy Horschel @ 12/1, Victor Perez @ 30/1, Laurie Canter @ 40/1, Dean Burmester @ 66/1 and Andy Sullivan @ 125/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

