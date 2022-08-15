BMW Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a remarkable FedEx St. Jude Championship in which Will Zalatoris triumphed at TPC Southwind last week in a play-off, attention turn to this week on the PGA Tour for the BMW Championship from Wilmington Country Club. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in Delaware.

This is the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour season and race to win the FedEx Cup, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our BMW Championship betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Wilmington Country Club, Delaware.

BMW Championship Preview

After a compelling FedEx St. Jude Championship last week at TPC Southwind, this week is the turn of the BMW Championship. The event formerly known as the Western Open has now been renamed the BMW Championship and has ran since 2007.

Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Wilmington Country Club this week in a bid to win this PGA Tour event, the penultimate tournament of the FedEx Cup play-offs. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The BMW Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Wilmington, Delaware.

The prize purse for this weeks action at Wilmington CC is a staggering $15 million. Last year, the prize pot was $9.5m, but this year the PGA Tour are going above and beyond and making this one of their biggest prize pots ever. The winner will take home $2.7 million.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as world number one and reigning Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Open Championship victor, Cameron Smith, American Ryder Cup hero, Tony Finau, and former two-time FedEx Cup champion, Rory McIlroy, all feature this week at Wilmington Country Club, aiming to become BMW Championship champion.

Last year, Patrick Cantlay triumphed at The 2021 BMW Championship, finishing on a score of -27 after defeating Bryson DeChambeau in a play-off at Caves Valley Golf Club, Maryland. If you think Cantlay has what it takes to successfully defend his crown, and make it claim for another FedEx Cup title, you can back him at price of 16/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Wilmington Country Club is a tidy piece of golf architecture. It was originally designed in the year 1960 by renowned golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones Sr. The course was renovated in 2008 by golf course architect, Keith Foster. It is a par 71 and is 7,488 yards in length. The greens and fairways consist of poa annua grass.

The tournament record is held by last year’s top two, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a -27 par score for the 72 holes of golf last year. The best tournament aggregate score belongs to both Keegan Bradley and Justin Rose, who only took 260 shots over the full four rounds back in 2018.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Delaware golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at the BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 BMW Championship this week at Wilmington Country Club.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BMW Championship Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

BMW Championship Tip 1: Sam Burns to win @ 25/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club is the American, Sam Burns.

Burns has been somewhat of a breakout star this season on the PGA Tour, winning on two occasions as well as finishing inside the Top 10 and Top 5 of various tournaments this season.

In March Burns won the Valspar Championship, which he had also won the previous year. In May, the 26-year-old then won the Charles Schwab Challenge, defeating world number one, Scottie Scheffler in a play-off.

This emphasises just how stellar a golfer Burns is, the fact that he can beat the world’s best and hang about at the top of leaderboards week after week on the PGA Tour.

Burns is currently ranked fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, and will go in to the FedEx play-offs amongst the favourites to win the FedEx Cup come the final tournament at East Lake next weekend.

Burns finished on -9 par last week at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational which was six shots off the winner, Will Zalatoris, but was yet another Top 20 finish for the rising American golfing star.

Wilmington is a course that should suit Burns on paper, with his all round game showing no weaknesses whatsoever as of yet. Burns can do it all and will be a force to be reckoned with this week at the BMW Championship.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 25/1 with Bet UK.

BMW Championship Tip 2: Hideki Matsuyama to win and each-way @ 50/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the BMW Championship this week in the penultimate PGA Tour event of the season, is the Japanese golfing sensation, Hideki Matsuyama.

Unfortunately Matsuyama had to withdraw from the FedEx St. Jude Invitational last week due to a neck injury, but has still make the final 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, and still has every chance of making tracks this week at Wilmington Country Club.

The 2021 Masters champion currently sits at 15th in the FedEx Cup standings with two tournaments to go, and can most certainly make a run for the $18.5 million prize pot at the end of the FedEx Cup.

If Matsuyama’s injury isn’t too serious, he is good enough to bounce straight back and contend this week in Delaware. Matsuyama has supreme accuracy off the tee, as well as having an astute iron and short game, which is why he contends week after week on the PGA Tour.

The course this week should suit Matsuyama, and if he gets the putter going and holes some putts, he will most certainly be on contention come Sunday evening. A great player and good enough to beat anyone on his day.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 50/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Burns and Matsuyama are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Cameron Smith @ 16/1, Xander Schauffele @ 18/1, Max Homa @ 55/1, Collin Morikawa @ 25/1 and Cameron Young @ 30/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets